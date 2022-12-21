Diggy Raja steps in to save T Congress

Hyderabad: Realising the urgent need for 'Haat Jodo' in Telangana Congress before TPCC president A Revanth Reddy kick-starts his padayatra, the party high command has asked senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh to step in and resolve the fight between the seniors and new entrants.

It may be recalled that the seniors who had met here on Sunday raised a banner of revolt and in a sharp reaction to it, 12 members of the TPCC committees who had migrated from the TDP to Congress along with A Revanth Reddy had resigned from their party posts. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Digvijay Singh spoke to the Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday morning over phone following which they postponed the meeting to draft a memorandum to be submitted to the AICC which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday evening.

Digvijay Singh said he would be visiting Hyderabad in the next two days and would talk to the leaders individually. The senior leaders who appeared to have mellowed down expressed confidence that the issue would be resolved. They said their only demand was 'Save Congress, ensure equal justice and social balance.'

The dissatisfaction of these leaders is directed towards State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy.

After the Congress' poor performance in the recent Munugode bypoll, the party state unit has been facing infighting as several party leaders expressed dissatisfaction over the recently-announced jumbo PCC committees.



It is being said that the decision of Kharge to send Digvijay Singh as trouble-shooter indicates that the present state in-charge Manickam Tagore would be stripped of his responsibility. The senior leaders are unhappy with Tagore and hold him responsible for the present crisis in the TPCC. They had earlier complained to the AICC that Tagore had failed in carrying everyone in the party with him. Hence speculations are rife that Digvijay Singh would be the state in-charge once again.