Direct Flights Launched Between Hyderabad and Phuket by Air India Express

Direct Flights Launched Between Hyderabad and Phuket by Air India Express
Highlights

Air India Express starts direct flights between Hyderabad and Phuket with three weekly services, expanding to six starting February 2025. Enjoy quick connections to these popular destinations with a flight duration of just 3 hours 45 minutes.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) has started direct flights between Hyderabad and Phuket, operated by Air India Express. The flights began today, with three services a week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Starting February 15, 2025, the flights will be available six days a week.

Flight Schedule:

  • Hyderabad to Phuket (IX910)
  • Wednesday & Friday: 12:20 IST – 17:35 ICT
  • Sunday: 11:50 IST – 17:05 ICT
  • Phuket to Hyderabad (IX909)
  • Wednesday & Friday: 18:20 ICT – 20:25 IST
  • Sunday: 18:05 ICT – 20:10 IST

From February 15, more flights will be added, with services on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Expanded Flight Schedule (Starting February 15):

  • Hyderabad to Phuket (IX910)
  • Monday: 06:40 IST – 11:55 ICT
  • Wednesday & Friday: 12:20 IST – 17:35 ICT
  • Thursday: 16:15 IST – 21:30 ICT
  • Saturday & Sunday: 11:50 IST – 17:05 ICT
  • Phuket to Hyderabad (IX909)
  • Monday: 13:50 ICT – 15:55 IST
  • Wednesday & Friday: 18:20 ICT – 20:25 IST
  • Thursday: 22:30 ICT – 00:35 IST (Friday)
  • Saturday & Sunday: 18:05 ICT – 20:10 IST

The flight time is around 3 hours and 45 minutes.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, said the new flights will improve connectivity between the two cities and boost tourism. Hyderabad is a major business and cultural hub, while Phuket is popular for its beaches and tourism. The new flights will bring more visitors to both places.

