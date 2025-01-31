Direct Flights Launched Between Hyderabad and Phuket by Air India Express

GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) has started direct flights between Hyderabad and Phuket, operated by Air India Express. The flights began today, with three services a week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Starting February 15, 2025, the flights will be available six days a week.

Flight Schedule:

Hyderabad to Phuket (IX910)

Wednesday & Friday: 12:20 IST – 17:35 ICT

Sunday: 11:50 IST – 17:05 ICT

Phuket to Hyderabad (IX909)

Wednesday & Friday: 18:20 ICT – 20:25 IST

Sunday: 18:05 ICT – 20:10 IST

From February 15, more flights will be added, with services on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Expanded Flight Schedule (Starting February 15):

Hyderabad to Phuket (IX910)

Monday: 06:40 IST – 11:55 ICT

Wednesday & Friday: 12:20 IST – 17:35 ICT

Thursday: 16:15 IST – 21:30 ICT

Saturday & Sunday: 11:50 IST – 17:05 ICT

Phuket to Hyderabad (IX909)

Monday: 13:50 ICT – 15:55 IST

Wednesday & Friday: 18:20 ICT – 20:25 IST

Thursday: 22:30 ICT – 00:35 IST (Friday)

Saturday & Sunday: 18:05 ICT – 20:10 IST

The flight time is around 3 hours and 45 minutes.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, said the new flights will improve connectivity between the two cities and boost tourism. Hyderabad is a major business and cultural hub, while Phuket is popular for its beaches and tourism. The new flights will bring more visitors to both places.