Dirty & stinking: Sorry state of Alwal lakes

Alwal: The three lakes in Alwal - Pedda Cheruvu at Temple Alwal, Chinnarayuni Cheruvu at Macha Bolarum and Kotha Cheruvu in Old Alwal are in a pathetic condition. Earlier, people preferred housing near water bodies for fresh air and green environment. However, the locals in and around these lakes are cursing their misfortune because of the perennial unbearable foul stench pervading the residential areas. It is causing a lot of inconvenience affecting their daily life.



Locals alleged that GHMC officials had made false promises to clean and beautify the lakes, but all in vain. A light shower was enough to inundate areas like BHEL Colony, Temple Alwal Road, Venkatapuram and Macha Bolarum. A thick blanket of horseshoe weed covers the major part of all the three lakes, while the areas closer to the lakeshore have turned into stinking garbage yards with pigs wallowing in the muck.

"The GHMC officials have planned to construct a stormwater drain but the work is moving at snail's pace. Also, garbage bins that are kept near the lakes should be removed, as it is spoiling the scenic beauty of lakes. I see the lake size shrinking every single day. Despite several appeals and petitions sent to concerned authorities there is no action," said Raj Shekar, a resident of Tirumula Enclave.

"Several times we requested GHMC to install STPs at Alwal lakes, but our pleas fell on deaf ears" said Murali Krishna, working president, Federation of New Bolarum Colonies (FNBC). When The Hans India contacted Maheshwar, executive engineer, GHMC, Alwal Circle, on the lake issue, he said, "Fund crunch is the issue."