Disgruntled Venkat Reddy clarifies on show cause notice

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress senior leader and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday clarified that he had replied to the show-cause notice issued to him by the party high command recently. The Congress leader said the party leader Tariq Anwar was not available to go through his reply. Venkat Reddy said that he was touring in his constituency to review the development works.

Commenting on his absence from the Bharat Jodo Yatra by the party leader Rahul Gandhi, he questioned how could he join padayatra when a show-cause notice was served on him? He made it clear that he would take part in the yatra only after getting a clean chit from the party high command.

The Congress party leadership alleged that Venkat Reddy ignored the pleas of the party candidate Palvai Sravanthi to campaign for her in the by-election campaign in Munugodu and helped his brother and BJP candidate Komatiredy Rajagopal Reddy. He stayed away from taking part in the by poll campaign until the by poll was over.