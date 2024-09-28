Distribution of Jammi Chettu saplings launched

Live
Hyderabad: The distribution of “JammiChettu” saplings was launched this Dussehra. JammiChettu, the state tree of Telangana, holds spiritual significance and cultural importance. Traditionally, people pray to the tree and perform pujas, exchanging Jammi leaves during Dasara to wish each other well-being.
Green India Challenge founder J. Santosh Kumar, along with priests from Swarnagiri Temple in Bhongir, initiated the JammiChettu distribution program due to the declining number of this tree species. With the slogan “OuruOuru ko JammiChettu – GudiGudi ko JammiChettu,” a total of 10,000 saplings will be distributed to temples in all villages and towns by the Green India Challenge.
