Diversity is essence of creation: Governor

Hyderabad: “Diversity is the essence of creation. Uniformity is not acceptable in any sphere but unity is the key to attaining the Indian ideal of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam,” said Governor Jishnu Dev Verma who inaugurated and art exhibition held in Salar Jung Museum here on Saturday.

Impress by art works of Neurodiverse (Intellectually challenged), the Governor said that he was touched and moved by the efforts of neuro diverse artists. The art is something to be experienced and not explained, he said, adding that the art works exhibited in the museum are expressions of the divine spark within the special artists. Salarjung Museum director Ashish Goyal said, “Diversity, equity and inclusivity are our mantra. This exhibition serves as a vital platform for the neurodiverse artists to present their works and their unique perspectives to the public and is also a testament to the ability of art to inspire positive change within our communities.” This unique exhibition titled “Diverse Voices: Art Beyond Boundaries”, supported by the Salar Jung Museum under Ministry of Culture was showcasing about 100 artworks by neurodiverse artists hailing from various parts of the country.