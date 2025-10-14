Live
Divis Foundation unveils new office and relaunches Varnam Child Development Centre
The Divis Foundation for Gifted Children (DFGC) marked an important milestone today with the inauguration of its new office, the unveiling of a refreshed identity, and the relaunch of the Varnam Child Development Centre (VCDC).
Dr Murali Divi, Chairman, Divis Laboratories Ltd, inaugurated the new DFGC office and praised the work done over the past decade, stating, “DFGC reflects what we value most — compassion guided by science, and service built on integrity.”
The new DFGC logo was unveiled by Managing Trustee NilimaDivi, signifying a renewed vision. The VCDC relaunch was also led by SwarnalathaDivi, underscoring the family’s deep commitment to inclusive child development.
Dr Pramod Gaddam, President, DFGC, highlighted the transition: “This is about building an ecosystem where early intervention, advocacy, training, and research come together with clarity and compassion, so that every child can thrive.”
The rebranded Varnam Child Development Centre, formerly the Child Development Centre under Fernandez Foundation, will continue to offer multidisciplinary developmental care while expanding into training and research under DFGC’s stewardship. The Foundation is strengthening its role as an anchor institution advancing inclusive early childhood development.