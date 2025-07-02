DLRL gets new Director

Hyderabad: K. Murali, an Outstanding Scientist, has been appointed as the Director of the Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL-DRDO) on Tuesday. He succeeds N. Srinivas Rao, a Distinguished Scientist, who retired on June 30. DLRL is a premier laboratory specializing in Electronics Warfare Systems. Over the past six decades, it has successfully delivered Integrated Electronic Warfare (EW) Systems to the tri-services.

K. Murali earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Osmania University, Hyderabad, in 1988, and completed his M.Sc. in Computer Science Engineering at the University of Mysore, Karnataka, in 1990.

He joined the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as Scientist B at DLRL, Hyderabad, on March 20, 1991. Since then, he has served the laboratory in various capacities, focusing on the design, development, production, and successful installation of numerous Electronic Warfare Systems, RF Seekers, and Counter Drone Systems for the Armed Forces. Further, he led and coordinated advanced research and development activities in collaboration with academia and industry partners.