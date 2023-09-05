DMK spreading hatred; Rahul answerable: Tarun Chugh

Hyderabad: National BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday came down heavily on DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for allegedly spreading "poison in society" with statements like ‘Sanatana Dharma’ is against social justice.

Chugh targeted the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as well over the issue, besides Tamil Nadu ruling party asking them if is appeasement was the agenda of the new alliance?.He accused I.N.D.I.A bloc parties of “insulting” Sanatana Dharma for vote bank and appeasement politics.

While asking people to reject the Opposition grouping, which is spreading “hatred, poison and attacking the country’s culture and tradition”, Chugh said a public movement must be built up against such ideas.