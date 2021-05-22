Do not stop electricity employees: Transco CMD

"The electricity employees are working 24/7 to uninterrupted power supply to the hospitals in the lockdown," said Transco and GenCo CMD Prabhakar Rao. He said that the police beating up the employees for moving on roads has brought to his notice and asked the officials not to stop the employees.

He also urged not to seize the vehicles of the electricity employees and permit them to move after showing their identity card and pass. The electricity staff and senior officials are exempted from lockdown, he asserted.



Minister Jagadish Reddy also directed the concerned officials to take action against the police personnel who misbehaved with the electricity employees. The minister on Saturday spoke with the district superintendent of police, Nalgonda and ordered to ensure no electricity employee will be stopped during the lockdown.

