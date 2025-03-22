Don’t get lured by the lucre, CPI neta tells Telugu actors

Hyderabad: CPI National Secretary Dr K Narayana criticised several film and television personalities from the Telugu industry for promoting betting apps, which he claims are harming the youth.

In response to a series of failed legal actions against these individuals in Hyderabad, he stated that it is unbecoming of them to engage in activities for monetary gain through advertisements that devastate people’s lives. Speaking in the national capital on Friday, he suggested that the sacred medium of art should be utilised in constructive ways for the well-being of society.

Narayana expressed his disappointment over cases filed by the Madhapur and Panjagutta police in Hyderabad against certain film personalities promoting betting apps. He condemned the exploitation of their fame in the film industry to engage in unethical behavior driven by a desire for profit. He alleged that promoting betting apps is ruining the lives of young people. He reflected on how figures like Alluri Ramalingaiah have historically used art for societal development.

Narayana voiced his frustration over individuals in the film industry, who, despite earning regular incomes, engage in various unethical advertisements that mislead the public for financial gain. He criticised claims made by some that they promoted betting apps unknowingly or that they were justified by legal loopholes. He emphasised that people tend to believe in the endorsements of popular figures, which can lead to serious consequences, especially as instances of youth falling victim to betting apps become more apparent.

He also pointed out that promoting products like gutka, paan spices, real estate, and fraudulent gold businesses is harmful to society. Narayana recalled that film actor Chiranjeevi responded to his previous comments about a Coca-Cola advertisement by announcing that he would no longer participate in such ads.

He noted that there are many loopholes in existing laws, mentioning that former US President Trump has publicly acknowledged avoiding legal issues due to such loopholes. He also referenced a situation where a judge ruled that gutka is considered a food item in the country. However, he stressed that moral obligations to the people and society take precedence over legal issues and profit. Narayana said that the film industry should refrain from all forms of commercial advertisements that are harmful to society.