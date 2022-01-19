Don't paint R-Day tableaux with political colour: Centre

Hyderabad: Why is it that Telangana is not able to showcase its rich cultural heritage and traditions in the form of a tableaux during the Republic Day? Ever since the State was formed, the State proposals were rejected five times.

The State Government looks at it from a political point of view and says that the Centre was not supporting its efforts to showcase Telangana culture and tradition at the national level. But the Centre says that there was no question of any discrimination against any State. There are a lot of technicalities involved in it and if some States are left out it is because of the failure of the States to provide necessary information sought by the expert committee.

The Centre informs all State Governments to send their detailed three proposals, including the colour theme of the tableaux. What colours will be used. The dimension of the tableaux. The theme, the height of images on the tableaux, number of people who would be on the tableaux and their role. The number of people who would be walking along with tableaux and their role in terms of short dance presentations in front of the President's box, music and songs that would be played with it and instruments to be used.

Once the proposals are received an expert committee examines the proposals and convenes a meeting with State officials for the presentation.

If any shortcomings are found, the respective States are asked to furnish all the details. Two other rounds of meetings are held before a final decision is taken. The States, which do not submit required information in time, stand to lose.

What has been observed, sources in Delhi say is that if a State Government has sent three proposals this year and if the committee rejects two proposals and accepts the third one, next year the States resend the two rejected proposals plus a new one. Since they cannot reconsider proposals rejected once, if the new one falls short of requirements, the State fails to make it. This could be one of the reasons why Telangana was not able to make it. It is not proper to give political colour to the Republic Day celebrations, officials in Delhi say.

Top officials of the State Government told The Hans India that in 2016 and 2017, the State had designed some proposals on Bathukamma with colourful displays and different songs. The official agency rejected them without any reason. "Many of the States have been giving importance to their cultures as the main theme on tableau and the same are approved every year. The Centre ignored the Telangana request to accept the themes on culture several times," a senior official averred.

In 2018, the Centre had chosen 'Gandhi Connect,' as the main theme to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

According to the Centre's recommendation, Telangana sent a detailed report highlighting a digital museum set up in 2012 at Bapu Ghat. But it was rejected. This year, the Centre decided to have a few select tableaux only and again TS was missing from the list.