Don't underestimate Delta plus variant

Hyderabad: The Centre's alert that there are about 40 cases of Delta plus variant in India and of them 21 cases are in Maharashtra, six in Madhya Pradesh, three in Kerala, three in Tamil Nadu, two in Karnataka and one each in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu, has caused concern among the scientists and medical community.

The doctors and scientists feel that the Centre and states where the cases have been identified should immediately resort to tracing and tracking so that it will help in containing the further spread of this variant.

Any negligence on the part of the governments could lead to a spurt in the spread of the cases across the country, they say. Some doctors have even expressed concern over the state governments not focussing on tracing and tracking for some time. They say it is not yet known which organs this variant would impact most. But Reuters recently said that Covid-19 may cause loss of brain tissue. However, more data needs to be studied and it would be too early to come to any conclusion, experts say.



They say this does not mean that it's time to press the panic button at this stage, vaccination should be intensified and measures to ensure that all hospitals have enough oxygen beds kept ready. General hospitals do not have more than 15 to 20 per cent of beds with oxygen facilities. The governments should ensure that all beds have oxygen and that there was no short supply of oxygen stocks.

Just adding beds would be of no use. Besides, Covid appropriate behaviour should not be ignored. Now that most of the states, including Telangana have lifted all restrictions, it should see that people do not lower the guard, they say.





