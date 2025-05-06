DOST helpline centres to the fore

Hyderabad: Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) Chairman and DOST Convenor, Prof V Balakista Reddy, emphasised the importance of extending complete support to students during admissions, ensuring the process is seamless and student-friendly.

He addressed a virtual meeting on Monday with the principals of Government Degree Colleges and the respective Admission Coordinators working at help line centres across the state. About 130 government college principals and admission coordinators attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Convener addressed the participants and clarified various queries relating to the ongoing DOST admission process. He reiterated that help line centres have been established solely for the benefit of students, and therefore, services at these centres must continue efficiently until the admission process ends.

The Chairman requested all coordinators and college teams to proactively create awareness among students and parents about the DOST admission process through newspapers, banners, and TV announcements to ensure that no eligible student is left out of admission into undergraduate courses.

As part of these efforts, the Convener, DOST, and Chairman, TGCHE, has personally requested S Krishna Aditya, Secretary, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, to circulate key information related to DOST admissions to all students who have successfully passed their Intermediate Second Year.

In response, the TGBIE Secretary has assured that the necessary action will be taken. Prof Balakista Reddy said that students are encouraged to make full use of different platforms and resources meant to provide them guidance throughout the admission process.

Prof. Rajender Singh, Joint Director, Commissionerate of Collegiate Education; Prof. P. Balabhaskar, Joint Director (FAC), Commissionerate of Collegiate Education; P. Hemanth, Senior Project Manager, CGG; and the DOST Office team took part in the meeting.