DPH sounds alert about Covid during fest season

Hyderabad: Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Monday urged people of the State to follow Covid protocols during the ensuing festive season. He stated that despite the Covid cases in the State dropping considerably, October and December could prove to be crucial. In which people need to be cautious and ensure there was no resurgence of cases.

Addressing the media, Dr Rao expressed concern over non-compliance by the public in following Covid preventive measures.

He said 'compliance with wearing masks has gone down drastically among people. Whether it is shopping, attending festivities or taking part in week-end gatherings. The fact is that adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour among the public has gone down considerably.

"We urge people to follow Covid precautions between October and December and not to allow a further surge in Covid cases' he said, alerting people that Covid cases have not dropped considerably in neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka".

Dr Rao explained, "Spread of the virus is at high risk, as there is a lot of traffic between Telangana and its neighbouring States", urging people to follow the Covid protocols. So far 2.01 crore people in the State have been given at least one dose of vaccine; 38 per cent have been given two doses". He suggested to people take two doses to get full protection. In the last 24 hours, the State reported 183 Covid cases and two fatalities.