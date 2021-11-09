Dr Hemaraju of GITAM recognised as best reviewer

Hyderabad: Dr Hemaraju Pollayi, PhD (IISc, Bangalore), Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, School of Technology, GITAM Deemed to be University, here, has received the best reviewer certificate from the Association of Scientists, Developers and Faculties (ASEF) London. He was appointed one of the editorial board member in 'American Journal of Civil Engineering' (AJCE) in 2018. He has been responsible for the reviews and quality of the research papers, said a press release.



He received a certificate of outstanding contribution in reviewing, 2017 from the Editors of Composite Structures, Elsevier, Amsterdam (the Netherlands). Recently, he was invited as a speaker at global conference on semiconductors, optoelectronics and nanostructures (GCSON-2022) during April 14-16, 2022 at Porto (Portugal).

Prof N Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, DVVSR Varma, resident director, Prof V K Mittal, director, engineering, Prof N Seetaramaiah, associate director, School of Technology, heads of various engineering and basic science departments and faculty appreciated Dr Hemaraju on his achievement.