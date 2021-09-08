Dr Reddy’s launches Minoxidil for hair loss treatment

Hyderabad: Dr Reddy's Laboratories launched the prescription drug Minoxidil topical solution USP 2 per cent and 5 per cent for treatment of female pattern hair loss (FPHL). It will sell the products under the brand names Mintop 2 per cent and Mintop Eva 5 per cent respectively.

The launch follows the first-ever approval of the additional indication by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in the country for the use of Minoxidil topical solution USP 2 per cent and 5 per cent for treatment of FPHL. Minoxidil topical solution will become available as first-line treatment option for FPHL in the country. While Minoxidil topical solution has been approved in the country for the treatment of alopecia in men (male pattern baldness), there are presently no other drugs approved for the treatment of FPHL.

Female pattern hair loss is the most common cause of hair loss in women and its prevalence increases with advancing age, often leading to psychological distress. Initial symptoms may develop during the teenage years and may lead to progressive hair loss with a characteristic pattern distribution. Prevalence of FPHL may also increase post menopause with a possible hormonal influence. Minoxidil Topical Solution acts like a peripheral vasodilator that further enhances microcirculation to hair follicles. It can reverse the hair loss process of androgenetic alopecia by increasing the diameter of the hair shaft. The solution is responsible for stimulating anagen growth and prolonging the anagen phase. It also stimulates anagen recovery from the telogen phase (4). Minoxidil will be available only on prescription by a dermatologist. M V Ramana, CEO officer, Branded Markets (India & emerging markets) said: "This approval marks the first-ever given to a first-line treatment option for female pattern hair loss, and truly fulfilsa hitherto unmet need. Our Minoxidil topical solution (Mintop 2% & MintopEva 5%) for women will bewidely available in the country, and through this launch, we hope tobring relief and comfort to patientsdiagnosed with FPHL in India."