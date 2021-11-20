Draft power bill should be taken back: Tammineni Veerabhadram

Hyderabad: State CPM secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government taking back the farm laws and tendering an apology is a victory of farmers fighting for it.

He said the "decision is a big victory for the farmer and all other political parties, civil society organisations and the CPM cadre, and people who have extended their support".

Veerabhadram said it was such a big victory for a peaceful protest after the country's independence. "The Centre has remained adamant for the past year trying to suppress it, with lathi charges, arrests and filing false cases. Also, spreading rumours like foreign hand behind the farmer's protests. Yet farmers have continued their fight with unnerving resolve. Except for the BJP, all other parties have extended their support to the victory".

He said there was a need to fight against the Centre's anti-people's policies. Along with the repeal of the three farm laws, it should also roll back the Draft Electricity Amendment Bill, besides, revoke all cases against protestors and announce compensation to the families of farmers who died in the agitation.