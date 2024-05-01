Live
- YSRCP MLA candidate T N Deepika participates in Nai Brahmins poster unveiling event in Hindupuram
- Janasena and TDP Leaders Organize 'Mana Kosam Mana Nayakkar' Program in Narsapuram Constituency
- Forest dept ratchets up efforts to capture eluding leopard at RGIA
- Modi lashes out at Congress for committing sins against Constitution
- Cong failed to implement promises: Vinod Kumar
- Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani dares TDP for debate on city development
- Inheriting an art from a trailblazer mom
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 01 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 01 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada slashes, check the rates on 01 May, 2024
Just In
DRDL holds meet on development of indigenous missile systems
Hyderabad: Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) has organised “DRDL Industry Partners & Associates Meet, DIPAM-2 (2024)” on Tuesday to create a platform for interaction between existing / new potential industry partners and the laboratory’s top management dealing with the development of weapon systems and technologies, in the areas of smart materials, electrical & electronic systems, advanced propulsion systems, AI/ML in missile systems design and development.
The meet was inaugurated by GA Srinivasa Murthy (distinguished scientist & director DRDL), Dr BVN Charyulu, scientist H, group director, Propulsion and Dr R Krishanmurthy, scientist H, group director, Design, Dr JVR Sagar (group director, E&CG, DRDL), Dr S Krishna Mohan (technology director – human resources & technology management) and L Srinivasa Rao (technology director – material resources).
More than 200 representatives from various MSMEs participated in the meet. GA Srinivasa Murthy, director DRDL, emphasised that the laboratory is interested in collaborating with the established industries, and is also working to create framework for the uplifting of upcoming and promising industries for the development of defence technologies. The meet was successful and the top management of DRDL invited industry partners to join hands with the laboratory for indigenous design, development and manufacturing (IDDM) of missile systems in moving towards ‘Atmanirbhar’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’.