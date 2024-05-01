DRDL holds meet on development of indigenous missile systems

Hyderabad: Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) has organised “DRDL Industry Partners & Associates Meet, DIPAM-2 (2024)” on Tuesday to create a platform for interaction between existing / new potential industry partners and the laboratory’s top management dealing with the development of weapon systems and technologies, in the areas of smart materials, electrical & electronic systems, advanced propulsion systems, AI/ML in missile systems design and development.

The meet was inaugurated by GA Srinivasa Murthy (distinguished scientist & director DRDL), Dr BVN Charyulu, scientist H, group director, Propulsion and Dr R Krishanmurthy, scientist H, group director, Design, Dr JVR Sagar (group director, E&CG, DRDL), Dr S Krishna Mohan (technology director – human resources & technology management) and L Srinivasa Rao (technology director – material resources).

More than 200 representatives from various MSMEs participated in the meet. GA Srinivasa Murthy, director DRDL, emphasised that the laboratory is interested in collaborating with the established industries, and is also working to create framework for the uplifting of upcoming and promising industries for the development of defence technologies. The meet was successful and the top management of DRDL invited industry partners to join hands with the laboratory for indigenous design, development and manufacturing (IDDM) of missile systems in moving towards ‘Atmanirbhar’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’.