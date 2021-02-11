Drive Against Sound Pollution: Traffic cops remove speakers from autos in Hyderabad

Charminar: In order to curb the menace of sound pollution, the Traffic police of Charminar on Wednesday conducted a drive and seized speakers from several autorickshaws. According to the police, they received many complaints about auto drivers moving around Charminar by playing loud songs through speakers.

Though, they were instructed by the on-duty constables to remove speakers and not to play songs while driving, they did not pay heed. In order to bring a regulation, the speakers were removed.

The auto drivers were strictly warned to not install them again. If they continue doing so, charge sheets would be filed for violating norms of sound pollution, the police stated.

Arbaz Ahmed, a textile shop-owner at Pathargatti, noted: "the police have done a good job by removing the speakers because the auto drivers have been creating nuisance with loud songs. Even when auto drivers wait for passengers they keep playing songs loudly.

If requested to reduce the volume, they instead argue with us and don't hesitate to resort to fights. So, overall, it is a good move. We hope that the police will keep a tab on erring drivers regularly."