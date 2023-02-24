Drive begins to curb stray menace in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav has informed that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has constituted eight teams for conducting a special drive to curb the menace of stray dogs in its limits.

Speaking to the media persons here on Thursday, Srinivas Yadav appealed to the people not to get agitated over the incidents as efforts are being made to prevent the menace of stray dogs and the sterilization of dogs is being continued in the city. The special drive mainly focuses on chicken and mutton shop centers, restaurants, hotels and function halls where the meat and other left-over food is thrown on their premises, which lead to increase gathering of stray dogs, he pointed out.

A separate mobile app has been created and a toll free number has been set up for lodging complaints and people can avail the facility being provided by the government, the Minister said, adding that cremation for dead animals should be conducted only at the identified locations and action would be initiated against those who violate the norms. Hyderabad has 5.50 lakh stray dogs, officials had revealed on Wednesday, a day after CCTV footage of a four-year-old boy being mauled to death emerged. As the horrific visuals triggered public outrage, municipal authorities on Wednesday decided to take steps on war footing to check the menace of stray dogs. Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar directed the officials to pay special attention to the controlling of stray dogs menace in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Holding a meeting with GHMC zonal Commissioners and veterinary officers, he asked officials to prepare an action plan on war footing in the limits of GHMC and other municipalities in the state.

GHMC officials briefed him that there are currently 5.50 lakh stray dogs in the GHMC area.

They said that this figure was 8.50 lakh in 2011 but their population reduced with sterilisation operations conducted earlier. Arvind Kumar instructed the GHMC officials that the ABC (Animal Birth Control) sterilisation operations should be carried out immediately.