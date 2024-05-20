Driven into a corner: Pvt cabbies allege middlemen harassment

Hyderabad: The drivers of private cabs in the State who were hired by the Transport department for the recently held Lok Sabha elections alleged that they are not receiving the payments as per uniform rate fixed by the Election authorities. Over 30,000 drivers in the state who were engaged in election duties have urged to pay their fixed hire charges directly to them.

It has been observed that the cab drivers who have completed their election duties have been receiving their payments via agents who have not been paying as per the uniform rates fixed by the Election Commission. There was a deduction of Rs 200 to Rs 400 as the agent commission.

According to drivers, those whose vehicles are being used on hire for Lok Sabha Elections-2024 are having to pay a commission of Rs 200-300 per day to middlemen. The drivers pointed out that as per GO Ms No 166 dated 04.11.2023, six and seven-seater motor cabs are supposed to receive Rs 1,430 in hire charges and Rs 520 as ‘batta’ charges, totalling Rs 1,950. However, after paying commission charges to the agents, the drivers are only receiving approximately Rs 1,700.

A driver, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “I had received Rs 1,700 per day as charges, which was not a uniform rate fixed by the authorities. For working almost a month with the election officers in different departments including night duties), the charges for 25 days were Rs 48,750 (as per uniform rate) but I received Rs 42,500 after the deduction of agent’s commission”.

Similarly, several thousands of drivers who were on election duty are facing this deduction, and the agents are easily getting Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 from each driver who had worked during elections,” he added.

Moreover, the drivers claimed that they have been hired directly by the Transport department officers from respective RTA zones, not by the middlemen. However, some agents are taking commission from our uniform fares,” says Naresh, another driver.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) founder president Shaik Salauddin said that the drivers have honestly and dedicatedly offered their services, leaving other engagements, working round the clock, and also foregoing attractive daily packages in service of the nation. Yet, they are not getting full pay due to the presence of middlemen.

Salauddin said a representation was also given to the Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj and requested the CEO to look into the matter and transfer the money directly into the drivers’ accounts after necessary verification of documents. It is also requested that the payments be made only to commercial taxis, as some officials are also claiming these charges using their non-commercial (white plate) vehicles.

“We requested the CEO to kindly inform the district collectors and the district electoral officer, Hyderabad, director general of police, transport commissioner, all the commissioners of police and all the superintendents of police on this matter,” said Salauddin.