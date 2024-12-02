Drug Party Busted in Hotel; Four Arrested, Including Choreographer

Although the government is making efforts to make Telangana a drug-free state, drugs are still being seized in various parts of the state. Some celebrities, in particular, are becoming addicted to drugs and alcohol. Recently, special task force teams have busted drug parties.

In one such case, a drug party caused a commotion in the Madhapur PS area of Hyderabad. Police broke up a drug party in a hotel in Madhapur, where they searched a hotel room and seized drugs.

Along with the organizer of the party, three others were detained. Reports suggest that a choreographer was also involved. Drugs including MDMA, LSD, and Charas worth ₹4.18 lakh were seized from the accused.

According to Madhapur police, a person from Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, who was residing in Musapeta, had introduced a 24-year-old choreographer from the film industry, a well-known architect from Chandanagar, and a young woman from Gudivada, Krishna district.

Together, they planned to organize a drug party at a hotel in Madhapur. They had brought drugs from Bangalore for the party. Upon receiving information, Gachibowli police and Cyberabad SOT police raided the hotel.

Four people were detained in the room, and besides the drugs, six mobile phones were seized. Cases were registered against the four individuals, who were sent to remand.

Two days ago, the police seized a large quantity of drugs in Begumpet as well. Atif Aslam Khan (34) and his wife Subhani Begum (22), a couple from Assam residing in Prakash Nagar, were found to be selling drugs.

The police discovered that they were bringing drugs from Swarashtra by train and distributing them locally to make easy money. Officials seized 254 grams of amphetamine, worth ₹20 lakh, from them. A total of 11 drug users were also detained.