Drug racket busted in Hyderabad, 5 held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of Hyderabad and Bengaluru on Sunday busted the drug racket here in Balanagar in Hyderabad.



On a receipt of information, the officials raided a private lab set up in a house in Balanagar. The prime accused, Sudhakar said that they have been preparing drugs in the lab for the last two months. Around 3.25 kilograms of Alphazorum was seized from their possession. The worth of seized drug is said to be of Rs 12.75 crore.



The NCB officials also seized two cars from them and arrested five people in connection with the case.

