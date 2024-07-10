DSC aspirants stage protest in OU

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Osmania University campus on Tuesday as DSC aspirants staged a protest demanding the State government defer the DSC exam for recruitment of teachers and issue a mega DSC notification.

The protest that commenced late Monday night continued on Tuesday. Students planned to take out a rally. However, it was dropped as the police detained some protesters in the landscape garden. Around 20 DSC aspirants have been detained by the Osmania University (OU) police officials.

The protesters lamented that during the election, the Congress party promised to give jobs to 25,000 people, but after coming to power, they forgot about their promise. They have urged the government to defer the present DSC exam and issue a mega DSC notification immediately.

According to police officials, a huge number of police personnel have been deployed on the campus, and meanwhile, East Zone DCP Giridhar has monitored the situation on the ground.

Moreover, the members of BRSV burned the effigy of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the varsity premises. BRSV State general secretary Chatari Dasharath said, “The State government should fulfil what was assured as they earlier promised to give employment to the unemployed youth in the State.” Later, the ABVP leaders were arrested by the local police. “The State government must immediately issue notifications for two lakh vacancies. Apart from this, it will be better if the State government shortlists candidates for the Group–I Mains exam in the 1:100 ratio, besides increasing Group II and III posts immediately. It will be better if the State government postpones the DSC exam, which is scheduled to begin on July 18, and immediately issued a mega DSC notification,” said DSC aspirants.

Meanwhile, OU authorities have made strict arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents from happening in the campus.