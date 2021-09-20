DTF teams get cracking to rein in illegal structures in Ranga Reddy

Rangareddy: To add more teeth to check unauthorised structures and layouts, the Rangareddy Collector has constituted District Task Force (DTF) and Enforcement squads for various municipalities that would begin their task soon to identify and check illegal constructions in the district.



These teams would consist of officials from Revenue, Police, Roads and Building and Fire Services with a task to identify and monitor unauthorized constructions and layouts to take impromptu action against the violators and errant officials.

The task force teams has been reinforced with the involvement of local town planning officials that would assist the DTF in comprehending technical framework like building rules, zoning regulations and the provisions of municipality act while executing the task.

As per the instructions of Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MA&UD), the Town Planning Supervisors of 16 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) of Rangareddy district have been included in the DTF teams to square off unauthorized constructions and layouts.

According to sources, the concerned Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) would be the head of the enforcement team while Town Planning Officer of the local ULB has been included as a member convener. "The DTF will receive complaints against unlawful constructions either manually or through TS-bPass (Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System) portal, grievances, call centres, mobile app, twitter or email. The complaints shall be examined within three days site inspection shall be carried out by the district level enforcement squads and if required demolition would be carried out by the demolition squads without prior notice," the sources added. Among the areas where brazen level on unauthorized constructions and layouts were identified are Manikonda, Narsingi, Shamshabad and Jalpally municipalities where action against unprecedented level of unlawful structures would be a major challenge for the task force teams.

In Shamshabad, from where the enforcement of GO 111 order sets into motion, a five member task force has been constituted that include RDO Rajendranagar K Chandrakala, ACP Shamshabad V Bhaskar, Station Fire Officer Rajendranagar T Jagan Mohan, Assistant Executive Engineer Roads and Buildings S Chandra Shekar Reddy and Town Planning Officer Shamshabad T Srinivas.

"The task force teams would be in full swing in few days as all the data of unauthorized structures and layouts have been collected and examined. The enforcement teams will rein-in unlawful constructions and the layouts as per the rules laid under the Telangana Municipal Act 2019," informed a senior official on condition of anonymity.