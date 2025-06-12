Dy Mayor flags off pre-monsoon sanitation drive

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy flagged off the pre-monsoon special sanitation vehicles at the Deputy Mayor’s office on Wednesday. On the occasion, the Deputy Mayor emphasised: “Sanitation efforts are crucial during the monsoon season to protect public health. Key measures such as preventing water stagnation and mosquito control are integral parts of this special drive.”

TTUC State President Mothe Shoban Reddy also addressed the gathering, stating: “Every citizen should contribute to maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings. It is essential for everyone to be vigilant to prevent water stagnation.” Local representatives, GHMC officials, including Secunderabad Circle’s Venkatesh Neel, AE Venu, and other officers, were present.