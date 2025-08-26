EAGLE busts Kondapur rave party; seizes drugs and arrests 7

Hyderabad: The EAGLE (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) and Cyberabad police have raided a rave party in Kondapur, arresting seven people and seizing 20 grams of cocaine, eight ecstasy pills, and 3 grams of MDMA. Police arrested Teja, a cloud kitchen business owner from Pragathi Nagar; Vikram, a poultry farm owner; both are from East Godavari district, AP. Also arrested were a transporter, Chandhan, an engineering student; and a supplier, Rahul Sonu, both from Bangalore.

The consumers arrested were Manne Neelima of Narsingi, Purshotham Reddy of Kondapur, and Bhargav of Serilingampally. The arrests were made at the Rajeshwari Nilayam Service Apartment in Kondapur.

According to police, the accused Teja, Vikram, and Neelima all had a habit of consuming cocaine. During a visit to Bangalore, Teja met Rahul and began procuring cocaine from him.

Teja was described as the kingpin who would get cocaine from Rahul and then organize a meeting for all the consumers. He also had a habit of taking IV injections for skin glow, and he believed celebrities used Glutathione vitamin for the same purpose. He ordered it through Rahul, who would send cocaine concealed in the vitamin boxes.