Hyderabad: This tiny virus can grab our happiness and create darkness in our life but whenyou test positive always keep patience and calm, early detection of Covid-19 can save one from further complications, said M Balaji, Covid survivor, resident of Jeedimetla.



Sharing his Covid journey, he said, "My journey started with slight fever and cold, following which I immediately isolated myself. My isolation journey was not that easy, as I never imagined to spent solitary life without my dear and near once. Even though I was asymptomatic, weakness gripped me. I always hoped of quick recovery. The only way to beat the virus is to follow the instructions given by the doctor."

"You need to take care of yourself and build your immune strong. You may get any complication never panic and immediately consult a doctor and he will rule out the problem," he added.

He urged Covid recovered patients to take proper care and eat nutritious diet. It is very important to follow a well-balanced nutritious diet while suffering from Covid andafter recovery as well. Rest is extremely crucial in the recovery process and you should have maximum intake of fluid that would keep your body hydrated, added Balaji.