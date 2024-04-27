Eatala dares CM to implement farm loan waiver without selling lands

Hyderabad: BJP Malkajgiri Lok Sabha candidate Eatala Rajender dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, saying that he would quit politics "if the Chief Minister implements the farm loan waiver promise without selling lands in Hyderabad". Addressing a road show in Dammaiguda in the Medchal Assembly constituency on Friday, he said CM Revanth Reddy is talking the same way as former CM K Chandrashekar Rao talked. “KCR had insulted the Prime Minister by calling him ‘Modi’ and ‘Geedi’, and now we see the same rhetoric by CM Revanth. The chief minister and his party made many promises to come to power during the State Assembly elections.

However, apart from the RTC free bus travel for women, the state government has not implemented any other scheme promised,” he said, adding that the promises of new pensions of Rs 6000 to the disabled, Rs 2500 to women, Rs 1 lakh and gold under Kalyana Lakshmi scheme have not been implemented. “Also, the Congress promised to give scooters to the girl students and Rs 12000 to auto drivers. However, none of these promises are fulfilled,” he pointed out. He criticized the chief minister for giving excuses that former CM KCR had given him an empty treasury and promising to deliver on his electoral promises if Congress wins 17 Lok Sabha seats in the ensuing parliament elections.

"Neither the Congress will win to come to power at the Centre, nor it is going to keep its words," he added. He also criticised BRS leaders KCR and KT Rama Rao for questioning whether chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ would give them food and employment. Eatala said that people would take care of it, and said, "Modi government has built houses for the poor and developed railway stations and airports. On the other, BRS leaders did not build any houses and were even not able to allocate the ones built.”