Eatala demands clarity on local body polls amid reservation controversy

Eatala demands clarity on local body polls amid reservation controversy
Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender has strongly criticized the Telangana government over its handling of the local body election schedule and...

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender has strongly criticized the Telangana government over its handling of the local body election schedule and reservation allocations, demanding that elections be conducted as per the announced timeline and with 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs).

Speaking at a media on Tuesday, following a review meeting with Huzurabad constituency leaders at his residence in Kamalapur, Rajender expressed concern over discrepancies in the reservation list released by the State Election Commission. He cited multiple instances reported in Andhra Jyothi where villages with no BC or SC populations were inexplicably reserved for those categories, including Mangadithanda in Khammam and Ambapuram in Nalgonda.

