Live
- Min Yadav launches free health camp for municipal workers
- The unsung force behind Brahmotsavams
- Worshipped by both Hindus, Buddhists: Nepal chooses a 2-yr-old girl as new living goddess
- Final electoral roll out in Bihar; 1.63L voters added in Patna
- Bail orders in an alleged fraud case of Rs 1.9 crore: SC directs training for Delhi judges over serious lapses
- Rape case: Prajwal challenges conviction in HC
- Govt asks e-commerce firms: Why prices went up despite GST cuts ?
- 1,71,418 suicides in India in 2023
- GST adjustments benefit fisheries sector
- Rashtraneeti: Delhi students to learn about RSS, freedom fighters
Eatala demands clarity on local body polls amid reservation controversy
Highlights
Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender has strongly criticized the Telangana government over its handling of the local body election schedule and...
Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender has strongly criticized the Telangana government over its handling of the local body election schedule and reservation allocations, demanding that elections be conducted as per the announced timeline and with 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs).
Speaking at a media on Tuesday, following a review meeting with Huzurabad constituency leaders at his residence in Kamalapur, Rajender expressed concern over discrepancies in the reservation list released by the State Election Commission. He cited multiple instances reported in Andhra Jyothi where villages with no BC or SC populations were inexplicably reserved for those categories, including Mangadithanda in Khammam and Ambapuram in Nalgonda.
Next Story