Eatala’s push for Metro extension to Shamirpet

Hyderabad: Malkajigiri Member of Parliament Etala Rajender extended his support to the demand for the extension of Hyderabad Metro Rail to Medhcal and Shamirpet.

He spoke while participating in a dharna programme in Suchitra organised by the Medchal Metro Sadhana Samithi on Sunday, demanding the extension of the Hyderabad Metro Rail to Medchal and Shamirpet. He stressed the need to extend the metro rail line from Jubilee Bus Station to Suchitra, Kompally, Medchal, and Shamirpet areas.

These areas are the most developed and connected with the national highways in the surrounding areas of Hyderabad. The BJP leader said, "I will take full responsibility for getting cooperation from the Central government to extend the metro to Medchal and Shamirpet." He urged the State government to consider the commuting needs of the people from the two areas and respond on the same immediately.

Etala said that a large number of IT employees also reside in these areas, and there is a need for the extension of the metro rail. Medchal Metro Sadhana Samithi, members Sampath Reddy, BJP district in-charge president Dr S Mallareddy, district general secretary Girivardhan Reddy, and others took part.