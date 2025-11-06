ECI mandates EPIC or alternate ID for JH by-poll

The Election authorities has issued an order mandating that all voters in the forthcoming Jubilee hills Assembly constituency by-election must produce their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) at the polling station for identification before casting their votes.

In cases where a voter is unable to produce the EPIC, one of the 12 approved alternative photo identity documents may be used to establish identity.

These include Aadhaar Card, MGNREGA Job Card, Bank/Post Office passbook with photograph, driving licence, PAN Card, passport and others as listed in the Commission’s order.

Minor discrepancies in EPIC entries, such as spelling errors, will be ignored if the identity of the voter can be clearly established. The ECI has also clarified that Voter Information Slips, issued to inform voters of polling details, cannot be used as identity proof.