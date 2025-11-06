  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

ECI mandates EPIC or alternate ID for JH by-poll

ECI mandates EPIC or alternate ID for JH by-poll
x
Highlights

The Election authorities has issued an order mandating that all voters in the forthcoming Jubilee hills Assembly constituency by-election must produce...

The Election authorities has issued an order mandating that all voters in the forthcoming Jubilee hills Assembly constituency by-election must produce their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) at the polling station for identification before casting their votes.

In cases where a voter is unable to produce the EPIC, one of the 12 approved alternative photo identity documents may be used to establish identity.

These include Aadhaar Card, MGNREGA Job Card, Bank/Post Office passbook with photograph, driving licence, PAN Card, passport and others as listed in the Commission’s order.

Minor discrepancies in EPIC entries, such as spelling errors, will be ignored if the identity of the voter can be clearly established. The ECI has also clarified that Voter Information Slips, issued to inform voters of polling details, cannot be used as identity proof.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick