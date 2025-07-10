ED book cases against Telugu film actors

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against 29 film celebrities for allegedly promoting illegal online betting platforms.

Film actors Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj and some social media influencers among the celebrities were booked for allegedly promoting illegal online betting platforms. Nidhi Agarwal, Pranitha Subhash, Manchu Lakshmi, Influencers like Harsha Sai and the creators of the ‘Local Boi Nani’ channel are also reportedly under ED’s scrutiny.

The probing agency was investigating whether the celebrities received huge money for the promotional campaign of the betting apps. The ED was suspecting huge money laundering in the entire episode of running the betting apps through the promotional campaign by the celebrities.

Sources said that police already registered a case based on a complaint lodged by a businessman who accused the celebrities of promoting betting apps via social media pop-up ads and other channels. The case was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Telangana Gaming Act (2017) – which bans all forms of online betting – and the IT Act.

The list of those named in the ED's case includes prominent film stars, television personalities, and digital influencers:

1. Rana Daggubati

2. Prakash Raj

3. Vijay Deverakonda

4. Manchu Lakshmi

5. Pranitha Subhash

6. Nidhhi Agerwal

7. Ananya Nagalla

8. Siri Hanumanth

9. Sreemukhi

10. Varshini Sounderajan

11. Vasanthi Krishnan

12. Shobha Shetty

13. Amrutha Chowdhary

14. Nayani Pavani

15. Neha Pathan

16. Pandu

17. Padmavati

18. Imran Khan

19. Vishnu Priya

20. Harsha Sai

21. Bhaiyya Sunny Yadav

22. Shyamala

23. Tasty Teja

24. Reethu Chowdhary

25. Bandaru Seshayani Supreetha