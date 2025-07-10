Live
ED book cases against Telugu film actors
Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against 29 film celebrities for allegedly promoting illegal online betting platforms.
Film actors Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj and some social media influencers among the celebrities were booked for allegedly promoting illegal online betting platforms. Nidhi Agarwal, Pranitha Subhash, Manchu Lakshmi, Influencers like Harsha Sai and the creators of the ‘Local Boi Nani’ channel are also reportedly under ED’s scrutiny.
The probing agency was investigating whether the celebrities received huge money for the promotional campaign of the betting apps. The ED was suspecting huge money laundering in the entire episode of running the betting apps through the promotional campaign by the celebrities.
Sources said that police already registered a case based on a complaint lodged by a businessman who accused the celebrities of promoting betting apps via social media pop-up ads and other channels. The case was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Telangana Gaming Act (2017) – which bans all forms of online betting – and the IT Act.
The list of those named in the ED's case includes prominent film stars, television personalities, and digital influencers:
1. Rana Daggubati
2. Prakash Raj
3. Vijay Deverakonda
4. Manchu Lakshmi
5. Pranitha Subhash
6. Nidhhi Agerwal
7. Ananya Nagalla
8. Siri Hanumanth
9. Sreemukhi
10. Varshini Sounderajan
11. Vasanthi Krishnan
12. Shobha Shetty
13. Amrutha Chowdhary
14. Nayani Pavani
15. Neha Pathan
16. Pandu
17. Padmavati
18. Imran Khan
19. Vishnu Priya
20. Harsha Sai
21. Bhaiyya Sunny Yadav
22. Shyamala
23. Tasty Teja
24. Reethu Chowdhary
25. Bandaru Seshayani Supreetha