  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

ED grills Prakash Raj for 5 hours

ED grills Prakash Raj for 5 hours
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has grilled film actor Prakash Raj for more than 5 hours on Wednesday in a money laundering case linked to...

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has grilled film actor Prakash Raj for more than 5 hours on Wednesday in a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting and gambling by certain platforms.

The Enforcement Directorate had also summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda and Lakshmi Manchu for questioning in the case. The film celebrities had endorsed online betting apps allegedly involved in generating “illicit” funds.

Official sources said that the agency recorded Prakash Raj’s statements and also sought some documents related to financial transactions between betting apps and the film actor after endorsing the apps. Speaking to newsmen after the probe, Prakash Raj said that he did not receive endorsement money from the app company and he promoted only one betting app in 2016.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick