Live
- Four arrested; booty worth Rs 20.4 lakh recovered
- TTD EO pats Padmavathi College faculty & staff
- Sri City, EPFO hold awareness session on PM-VBRY scheme
- Sandhya Puchalapalli bags CNBC-TV18 award
- Take measures to prevent clogging of drains in city
- Stakeholders unite in Tirupati to combat human trafficking
- Two killed, nine injured as bus rams stationary truck
- Police inspect suspected mass grave sites near Dharmasthala
- Neglect of elderly attracts punishment
- Man duped of Rs 5 lakh in fake gold coin scam, suspect absconding
ED grills Prakash Raj for 5 hours
Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has grilled film actor Prakash Raj for more than 5 hours on Wednesday in a money laundering case linked to...
Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has grilled film actor Prakash Raj for more than 5 hours on Wednesday in a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting and gambling by certain platforms.
The Enforcement Directorate had also summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda and Lakshmi Manchu for questioning in the case. The film celebrities had endorsed online betting apps allegedly involved in generating “illicit” funds.
Official sources said that the agency recorded Prakash Raj’s statements and also sought some documents related to financial transactions between betting apps and the film actor after endorsing the apps. Speaking to newsmen after the probe, Prakash Raj said that he did not receive endorsement money from the app company and he promoted only one betting app in 2016.