ED grills Prakash Raj for 5 hours

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has grilled film actor Prakash Raj for more than 5 hours on Wednesday in a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting and gambling by certain platforms.

The Enforcement Directorate had also summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda and Lakshmi Manchu for questioning in the case. The film celebrities had endorsed online betting apps allegedly involved in generating “illicit” funds.

Official sources said that the agency recorded Prakash Raj’s statements and also sought some documents related to financial transactions between betting apps and the film actor after endorsing the apps. Speaking to newsmen after the probe, Prakash Raj said that he did not receive endorsement money from the app company and he promoted only one betting app in 2016.