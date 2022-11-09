Education Min Sabitha Indra Reddy takes U-turn, admits letter received from Guv Tamilisai

Hyderabad: The State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday took U-turn on her statement that she did not receive any letter from Raj Bhavan. The Minister on Wednesday admitted that the government received a letter and ready to meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on the constitution of the common recruitment board.

Sabitha said that she had sought an appointment with Governor over the Common Board for Centralised Recruitment of Teaching and Non-Teaching posts in the State Universities.

Earlier, the Governor had sent a letter to government requesting to send Education Minister and officials to discuss the common recruitment board, that is pending for approval with the Raj Bhavan for over two months. Sources said that the Minister held a meeting with the top officials of State Education department on the common recruitment board. A team led by Minister will meet the Governor if she invited.