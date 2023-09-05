Education Minister extends Teachers’ Day greetings

Hyderabad: P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Telangana Education Minister greeted teachers on the eve of Teachers’ Day, the birth anniversary of former President S Radhakrishnan. She said, “The importance of teachers could be seen from the fact that they are placed next to parents. With the great goal that human resources can be developed only through education. The State government is implementing an effective action plan to ensure quality education for students as well as the welfare of students and the teaching community. The education sector is being given a lot of attention in Telangana. We are providing quality education by providing the highest number of Gurukuls anywhere in the country.

Several programmes undertaken for the welfare and development of teachers and students are yielding the best results, she added.