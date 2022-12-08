Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy lays stone for new OU administrative building

Hyderabad: The State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav , OU Vice-Chancellor Professor Ravinder Yadav laid the foundation stone for Osmania University Centenary Administration Building on Wednesday.

Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the State government is ready to provide modern basic facilities to the students along with quality education and also decided to provide better facilities in Osmania University which is the focal point of many movements and has a historical reputation.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Ravinder Yadav said that the new administrative building will be made available in nine months at a cost of Rs 33,75 crore. The present administrative building was constructed in 1960. It is a 60-year-old building, so it has to spend a lot of money for frequent repairs so that the centenary administration building is being constructed as part of the centenary celebrations of Osmania University.

It is explained that the new building has been planned to use solar electricity along with green building regulations. This construction is being done opposite IICT on Tarnaka – Habsiguda road. The plan has been designed to provide visibility along with connectivity to the main road and metro. 15 acres of land have been allotted for this purpose.

A new administration building will be constructed on 1 lakh 8 thousand 20 square feet with 123 rooms on g+2 floors. 69 rooms with 35 thousand 445 square feet on the ground floor, 28 rooms with 37 thousand 190 square feet on the first floor and 26 rooms with 35 thousand 385 square feet on the second floor, he added