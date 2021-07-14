Education officials clueless on survey on physical reopening of schools

Hyderabad: The Telangana State School Education Department (TSSED) remained tight-lipped over the physical reopening of the schools after August 15. It may be mentioned here that the TSSED was reportedly asked to conduct a survey to get feedback from parents on sending their wards to physically attend the schools. This should be done on the lines of a survey conducted in neighbouring Maharashtra State on the reopening of the physical reopening of schools.

While the TSSED remained silent on the issue, enquiries with the school headmasters and Education department officials in several districts revealed they have not received any instructions from the top to conduct such a survey.

Speaking to The Hans India, a District Education Officer said, "The online classes have been going as usual. But, the attendance is around 65 per cent and there are no major glitches so far reported."

The District Education Officers (DEOs) contacted said that they have not taken up any survey to collect feedback from the parents regarding sending their wards to schools for offline instruction.

When asked sources in the State Education Department (SED) said that the issue of physical reopening of schools has to be taken by the State government, as it was done earlier.

As of now, the department has not got any directions to take feedback from the parents either on the physical reopening of the schools or, their concerns on sending their children in the case of physical reopening of the schools.