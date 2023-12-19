Educational and Culinary Extravaganza: HIDAYAH Islamic International School's Nourish & Flourish Fest Triumphs in Mehdipatnam

HIDAYAH Islamic International school, Mehdipatnam branch today organised a "Nourish & Flourish Fest" where variety of foods (which include home made dishes like Sweet's & savouring all were home made), clothing, stationary, jewellery, cosmetics and many more. Games were one of attraction , One of the best stall was where they distributed a translation of Quran in all languages* Almost 75 stalls in total. Parents were flocking in with their families and relatives.

The Ribbon cutting was done by our honourable Director sir "Mohammad Riyazuddin" accompanied by Managing Director *"Sirajuddin Zubair"*, Principal and the entire staff was present at the event.

The event was a great success

