Educative event marks World Earth Day celebrations AT zoo

Hyderabad: As a part of the Wildlife Education Programme, ‘World Earth Day’ was celebrated on Sunday at Nehru Zoological Park. To mark the day as eventful and educative, a workshop on pottery and other articles made up of clay soil was held with a practical demonstration given by the well-known handicraft artist Pentaiah and his team.

About 500 visitors participated in the programme and practiced making soil pots, water jars, glasses, plant pots, and food serving utensils. Most of the visitors appreciated the Zoo Director (FAC) and Curator for choosing this kind of concept for educating the visitors in a practical manner. The visitors were given hands-on training in making clay pots and other utensils used in our livelihood and also revealed the importance of biodegradables in biodiversity.

Dr Sunil S Hiremath, Director (FAC) and Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, congratulated and greeted the visitors on the occasion of ‘World Earth Day’. Every year on April 22, World Earth Day is celebrated around the globe to raise awareness and educate citizens by conducting educational programmes.

The educational programme attracted a greater number of visitors, and they expressed their appreciation.

According to zoo officials, World Earth Day is celebrated on April 22. However, since it fell on a Monday this year, the zoo decided to observe the event on Sunday instead, as the zoo is closed to visitors every Monday.

A Nagamani, deputy curator, officers H M Hanifulla, Laxminaryana, Babu Rao, Deepak Tharun, Devanya, zoo volunteers, students from FCRI, Mulugu,

and other officers and staff members were also present on the occasion.