EFLU campus unrest: Palestine solidarity march sparks clashes with ABVP

Hyderabad: On October 7, 2025, Hyderabad’s English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) witnessed escalating tensions when a Palestine solidarity march organized by the EFLU Students’ Union turned confrontational amid opposition from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Following this, the university administration has now clarified that no permission was granted for the march on campus, adding a new dimension to the unfolding unrest.

The march was part of a spontaneous wave of protests across Indian universities, including Hyderabad Central University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where students voiced solidarity with Palestinians against the intensified Israel-Palestine conflict.

The protesters condemned what they described as “genocide” and “atrocities” in Gaza. However, at EFLU, the planned demonstration met strong resistance from ABVP members who raised pro-India and pro-Zionist slogans, labeling the protesters as “traitors” and aggressively tearing down Palestinian flags and posters.

The situation quickly escalated into physical clashes. Students accused the police of siding with ABVP, removing protest materials forcibly, and detaining peaceful demonstrators. Reports detail incidents of police using excessive force, including manhandling female student leaders and verbal abuse. One student, notably wearing a keffiyeh, was detained but later released.

The police also reportedly brandished a firearm during efforts to disperse crowds, resulting in a campus under effective curfew with students herded back to their hostels.

In response to the turmoil, EFLU’s administration issued a statement confirming that no official permission had been granted for the Palestine solidarity march on campus. This revelation raises questions about the handling of the event and the subsequent police and administrative response.

The ABVP defended its stance, asserting that its actions supported India’s foreign policy and calling for disciplinary actions against the protesters. Police officials noted that both pro-Palestine and pro-India groups clashed, leading to public disorder and cases filed against nine students from both factions.

This episode at EFLU highlights the increasing youth engagement with global human rights issues, while exposing the complex intersection of international politics and domestic campus dynamics. The involvement of politically active student groups like ABVP, combined with police actions perceived as biased, highlights ongoing challenges related to campus freedom and political expression within Indian universities today.