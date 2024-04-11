Live
Just In
Eid-ul-Fitr prayer timings in Hyderabad
Several mosque committees in Hyderabad have released schedules for the special EId-ul-Fitr prayers. Additionally, the Hyderabad traffic police have issued notifications regarding restrictions on vehicle movement in certain areas for a few hours.
Eid-ul-Fitr prayer timings:
Eidgah Mir Alam -10.00 AM
Eidgah 7 Tombs-9.15 AM
Eidgah Sanathnagar-9.30 AM
Eidgah Shamshabad- 10.00 AM
Eidgah Pahadi Shareef- 9.30 AM
Eidgah Langer Houz-10.00 AM
Eidgah Rajendranagar-10.00 AM
Eidgah Ujaleshah-8.00 AM
Haj House-7.30 AM
Masjid E Chowk-9.00 AM
Masjid E Aliya-9.00 AM
Masjid Khaja Gulshan (Mehdipatnam)-9.00 AM
Masjid Aqil Sahab (Darul Uloom)- 7.30 AM
Masjid Mir Hakeem Uzair Ali (Fatehdarwaza)-7.00 AM
Masjid E Naseeriyav(Mehdipatnam) - 6.30 AM
Masjid Azizia (Mehdipatnam)- 7.00 AM
Shahi Masjid Bagh e Aam (Public Garden)- 9.00 AM
Makkah Masjid -10.00 AM
Masjid Alamgiri Eidgah Gutala (Begumpet)-10.00cAM