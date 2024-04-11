Eid-ul-Fitr prayer timings in Hyderabad

Several mosque committees in Hyderabad have released schedules for the special EId-ul-Fitr prayers. Additionally, the Hyderabad traffic police have issued notifications regarding restrictions on vehicle movement in certain areas for a few hours.

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer timings:

Eidgah Mir Alam -10.00 AM

Eidgah 7 Tombs-9.15 AM

Eidgah Sanathnagar-9.30 AM

Eidgah Shamshabad- 10.00 AM

Eidgah Pahadi Shareef- 9.30 AM

Eidgah Langer Houz-10.00 AM

Eidgah Rajendranagar-10.00 AM

Eidgah Ujaleshah-8.00 AM

Haj House-7.30 AM

Masjid E Chowk-9.00 AM

Masjid E Aliya-9.00 AM

Masjid Khaja Gulshan (Mehdipatnam)-9.00 AM

Masjid Aqil Sahab (Darul Uloom)- 7.30 AM

Masjid Mir Hakeem Uzair Ali (Fatehdarwaza)-7.00 AM

Masjid E Naseeriyav(Mehdipatnam) - 6.30 AM

Masjid Azizia (Mehdipatnam)- 7.00 AM

Shahi Masjid Bagh e Aam (Public Garden)- 9.00 AM

Makkah Masjid -10.00 AM

Masjid Alamgiri Eidgah Gutala (Begumpet)-10.00cAM