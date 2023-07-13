Eighth Bharat Gaurav train chugs off from Sec’bad station

Hyderabad: The eighth Bharat Gaurav Train embarked on its journey from Secunderabad Railway Station, commencing with the oldest passenger, Rajya Laxmi on Wednesday.

According to South Central Railways (SCR) officials, Bharat Gaurav trains have been receiving a tremendous response from rail users. Originally introduced as a Tourist Circuit Train, it offers a unique opportunity for rail passengers from the Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to explore ancient and historical sites in the eastern and northern parts of the country.

In addition to Secunderabad, the train offers boarding and de-boarding facilities at eight other locations, including Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, and Samarlakota, across both Telugu States. Over the course of nine days, passengers will be taken to important destinations such as Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. The train accommodates both AC and Non-AC passengers, with a mixed composition of 2 AC (1), 3 AC (3), and Sleeper (7) coaches. The diverse patronage of passengers from Secunderabad station and enroute stations indicates the popularity of both AC and Non-AC services.

Arun Kumar Jain, the General Manager of SCR, expressed that the train provides pilgrim passengers with a wonderful opportunity to visit culturally significant and historically rich places without the hassle of planning individual itineraries. The Bharat Gaurav trains are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of spiritual tourism in the country.

Rail passengers can make use of the same tour opportunity during the ninth Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train (Punya Kshetra Yatra - Puri-Kashi-Ayodhya) service, which will commence on July 26. For more information, interested travelers can visit the official website of IRCTC at http://www.irctctourism.com, added the General Manager.