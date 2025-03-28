  • Menu
Ekadhi Shines in city with Luxury Silver Jewellery

Ekadhi Shines in city with Luxury Silver Jewellery
Ekadhi has made a grand entry into Hyderabad with an overwhelming response following its Punjagutta store launch on March 22, inaugurated by actress...

Ekadhi has made a grand entry into Hyderabad with an overwhelming response following its Punjagutta store launch on March 22, inaugurated by actress Nidhhi Agerwal. The brand offers exquisite silver jewellery with Nakshi, Jadau, Polki, CZs, and Victorian designs, blending luxury with affordability. To celebrate, Ekadhi is offering exclusive launch deals until March 31. With successful stores in Rajahmundry and Hyderabad, the brand is set to expand across South India. Ekadhi invites jewellery lovers and franchise partners to experience India’s fastest-growing luxury silver jewellery brand, redefining elegance for every occasion.

