Elect those who work, Harish urges voters

Patancheru: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday advised the voters in the ensuing municipal elections to choose those who do work and reject those who cry over losing in previous polls.

Addressing TRS activists in Tellapur and Ameenpur at the meetings organised by party leader Somi Reddy, he cautioned people not to believe those who approach them for votes offering cash and liquor. "Elect only those who have strengthened the ruling party," he told them.

Speaking in Vidyanagar in Tellapur municipality, Rao called urged voters to think before casting their ballot and not succumb to pleas and inducements. He quipped that when TRS is in power opting for candidates of other parties would not ensure completion of works.

The minister praised Somi Reddy, saying he had served well as sarpanch. He said there were 6,000 houses in Tellapur. "If TRS wins, the problems facing the residents would be solved. We will not offer bottles (liquor) and cash," he asserted, adding that those who offer them will not come back.

Rao told the activists that the K Chandrashekar Rao government was doing well, implementing many welfare schemes like KCR Kit, 'Kalyana Lakshmi', 'Shaadi Mubarak.' He wondered how the BJP could take up work with only one MLA, and maintained that there was no Congress party in Sangareddy district.

The minister stated that 40,000 2 BHK houses were being constructed in Tellapur. They were in final stage of completion. The houses would be allotted to the poor without imposing any costs, he promised, adding that the Tellapur municipality would be developed as a model one. Rao pointed out that the credit for deleting Tellapur from GHMC and insisting on making it a civic body should go to local MLA Mahipal Reddy.

He claimed that the ruling party had been able to avoid inducements for getting work done and giving bribes. "We are able to convert villages into towns, thanks to the Palle Pragathi scheme, by taking up tree plantation and construction of grave yards."

The minister said there were many people in Ameenpur for whose financial betterment efforts have to be made. He alleged that the previous people's representatives had issued indiscriminate house construction permits and resorted to occupation of government lands and reduced Ameenpur as a dirty place.

Rao wanted voters to teach a lesson to those who cry over losing the previous polls, while impressing upon them to strive for hoisting the TRS flag on the municipality for the first time. He quipped that no benefit would accrue if they vote for 'address-less' Congress party. The minister assured that he would take the responsibility of developing Ameenpur and that 2 BHK houses would be allotted without any recommendations to eligible people.

Those present at the meetings included MP Prabhakar Reddy, local MLA, MPP,ZPTC members, senior party leaders Tummala Panduranga Reddy, Enugu Srinivas Reddy, Narsimha Goud, Kolluri Mallesh.