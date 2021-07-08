Elevated Kishan Reddy thanks Modi 

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader from Telangana and Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy has been elevated as the Union Cabinet minister in Prime Minister Nardendra Modi's Government. Perhaps, Reddy is the first BJP leader from Telangana reached to the level of the Union Cabinet Minister in the BJP-led Union governments in the country.



Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya was another senior Telangana BJP leader who could held the position of Union Minister (independent charge) in the previous BJP-led governments.



Born in middleclass farmers' family in Rangareddy district, Kishan Reddy started his political career as a Yuva Karyakartha (youth worker) in Janata Party. He joined the BJP on its inception in 1980. In BJP, he started his career as an ordinary party worker and grew step by step in the ruling national party. He was appointed as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (Youth wing of BJP) in 2002, when BJP was in power at the Centre. Reddy contested as an MLA from the Himayatnagar Assembly constituency in 2004 for the first time and won from the same segment three consecutive terms. In 2018 election, he lost the election. He won as MP from the Secunderbad Parliamentary constituency first time in 2019 general election and was inducted as Union Minister of State for Home in the Modi cabinet. Reddy said, "I express my deep sense of gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the trust reposed in me. I will sincerely make an endeavour to live up to his expectations and that of my people. I thank Amit Shah for his guidance and support. Training under Shah has given me focus and discipline for which I am indebted to him. I thank all the senior leaders and president of BJP JP Nadda."



Kishan Reddy said that he would now have a two-fold strategy to strengthen the hands of Modi to contribute to his dream of building a New India and also contribute to the development of Telangana in a manner that the aspirations, vision and dreams of our martyrs are realised. He also thanked people of the Secunderabad Lok Sabha Constituency, for giving him an opportunity to be their representative.