Live
- Cricket stadium renamed ahead of IPL matches
- Baby Nayana seeks govt support for Bobbili veena artisans
- UN chief saddened by death of staff member in Israeli attacks on Gaza
- US launches new round of airstrikes on Yemen's capital, other provinces
- Assembly gives nod for AP Pvt Universities Bill
- Israeli airstrike kills 16 at Gaza mourning gathering
- Internet shut down at Shambhu, Khanauri Borders after detention of farmer leaders
- Hyderabad police hosts Dawat-e-Iftar
- Speaker invited to TANA conference
- Allocation for education inadequate: TS UTF
Empowering rural India: Sridhar Babu inaugurates GraamPay
Highlights
Hyderabad: State IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu launched GraamPay at Viyona Fintech’s headquarters. This new service aims to improve digital...
Hyderabad: State IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu launched GraamPay at Viyona Fintech’s headquarters. This new service aims to improve digital financial access for people in rural areas.
GraamPay will help connect people in villages with secure digital payment options and support local businesses. With over 65 per cent of India’s population living in rural regions, many face challenges in accessing financial services. GraamPay seeks to address this by providing fast, easy, and secure transactions that meet banking standards. The platform allows rural entrepreneurs, small traders, and farmers to join digital commerce, reduce cash use, and boost their financial security.
Next Story