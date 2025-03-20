Empowering rural India: Sridhar Babu inaugurates GraamPay

Hyderabad: State IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu launched GraamPay at Viyona Fintech’s headquarters. This new service aims to improve digital financial access for people in rural areas.

GraamPay will help connect people in villages with secure digital payment options and support local businesses. With over 65 per cent of India’s population living in rural regions, many face challenges in accessing financial services. GraamPay seeks to address this by providing fast, easy, and secure transactions that meet banking standards. The platform allows rural entrepreneurs, small traders, and farmers to join digital commerce, reduce cash use, and boost their financial security.