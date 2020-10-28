Empowering Women: Thumbs-up for move to raise marriage age

Hyderabad: The debate has been going on for ages but now there seems to be a consensus on the issue of raising the age of marriage for girls. The issue has come into focus after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently asked, "Is an 18-year-old girl too young to marry?" The Hans India spoke to a cross-section of people and the response is quite interesting. In can be termed as a huge vote for raising the age of marriage.



From housewives to bank managers, businessmen to artists, all have given a thumbs-up. Atiya Amjad, founder-director, Daira Centre for Arts and Culture Art Gallery, said, "If the marriage age of the girl is raised, it would make more sense. An 18-year-old is not mature enough.

If the girl gets time to be more integrated with a lot more people, her exposure to the social world will increase that will help her to take the right decision. 24 would be the right age in these times." Quite a number of people believe true empowerment of the girl child is to make her financially independent. Jai Bharathi, biker who along with three other women bikers rode through Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia, says, "In rapidly growing economies, it's important for everyone to become financially independent and a few years after basic education will help the girls choose their career paths in a better way." She adds, "Raising the marriage age of girls gives them enough time to become self-reliant and develop their own decision-making skills. It will also help in healthier childbirths."

"Raising the minimum age of marriage for girls has many benefits. They get more opportunities to get qualified. They would get more time for self-discovery. As it is for men, 21 for women too is good enough," said Ramesh Pittla Mudhiraj, advocate, motivational speaker and women activist. "Taking social and domestic responsibilities is too difficult.

The girl is just about coming to terms with the ways of the world and her surroundings," said Madhulika Choudhary, who heads the non-governmental organisation Dhruvansh. "It is important that girls in young should not be forced into marriage bindings. According to me, if we take little time for making a decision that would help us take the correct decision, same goes with marriage too," said Deepa Kiran, a storyteller, educationalist and founder of Story Arts.

Discussion is underway to decide the right age for marriage of our daughters. From across the country, daughters have written to me asking why the concerned committee has not given its decision yet. I assure you that as soon as the report comes, the government will act on it

PM Narendra Modi

Girls cannot complete their education at 18. All girls should be financially independent before taking the plunge – Harshitha (20), 5th year LLB student, OU

18 years is the turning point. Girls just get the freedom to move around. It is their first exposure to the outside world. It is a time for them to know, learn and understand - Anushka Sarkar, 18, 1st year BSC student, St Ann's College for Women

We are dependent on our parents. 18 years is not correct age to marry. It is not possible for the girl to manage everything. Moreover, she will be dependent on her husband. In this day and age, no one wants to be dependent – Sneha, 18, 1st year B COM student, Loyola Degree & PG College