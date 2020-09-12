End of all land litigations: CM KCR

Hyderabad: "Hence forth there will be no litigations, all land transactions will be transparent, endowments and Wakf lands will be protected. Once the complete land survey is over, all Wakf lands will be put under auto lock from Saturday. If present VRAs want, the government would give jobs to their kin on compassionate grounds. This Bill will bring an end to land related litigations. This is just the beginning of ushering in major land reforms, first of its kind in the country. This will put an end to corruption."

This was how Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao summed up the Revenue Bill which was passed by the Assembly on Friday. In regard to the endowments and Wakf lands, KCR said orders would be issued immediately stopping all activities pertaining to certifications like issuing NoC, municipal permissions, Gram Panchayat permissions, etc.

He said once the land survey was over, it would be clear as to how much land belonging to these two departments has been encroached all these years.

KCR said he would soon convene a meeting with SC and ST leaders and MLAs to seek their opinion on assigned lands. He said several welfare measures were adopted by the earlier governments, but the assignment of land was done in most unscientific manner. "It only served the political purpose.

There are many instances where more number of certificates were issued than the availability of the land," he said. He also assured the House that he will soon discuss the issue of 'sada bainamas' (paper transaction) in the Cabinet and will decide on whether or not to continue with GO 58 & 59 for some time and provide a chance to the poor citizens who are dependent on this land.

While pointing out that 16 lakh registrations of non-agriculture land took place in the previous year, the Chief Minister said as per the Bill the Stamps and Registrations department would fix the land rates and officials at the level of MROs will be registering agriculture land and all its details would be in the Dharani portal. On eligibility of Rythu Bandhu scheme, he assured to include the non-tribal farmers in the scheme.

He said the Recognition of Forests Right Act will be allotted special place in the Dharani portal and they will get all benefits. Even the existing Podu lands which are being cultivated will be protected but there will be no future sanction of Podu lands.

He assured the members that all records will be safeguarded in different formats on portals, digital (CDs) and hard copies (documents). "By employing the disaster management mechanisms like IT companies, the entire data will be secured in multiple servers," he added.